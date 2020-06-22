Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has identified factors prolonging the war against Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

Zulum, receiving a high-powered delegation from the Senate on a sympathy visit to Maiduguri, the state capital on Monday, said the existing trust deficit between the civilian population and the military, poverty, inadequate military troops and funding were impediments against the end of counter-terrorism war in the area.

‘I don’t think we can make progress without addressing the problem of endemic poverty. The existing trust deficit between civil populace and military must be closed. The people homes were burnt by the military. Citizens were forcefully relocated out of their homes and this has caused some trust issue,’ the governor said.

He also expressed concern over inadequate allocation to the military and limited troops prosecuting the counter-insurgency war.

He acknowledged the support given to the military and Borno State by National Assembly. He said despite the recent attacks at Gubio and Ngazai in northern Borno, the security situation in the state was still far better than 2014 and 2015 in the heat of insurgency.

He also commended former Abia State Governor Uzor Kalu who was part of the delegation. He said Kalu’s contribution to the economic development of Borno was enormous.

‘Your contributions to Borno cannot be overemphasised,’ Zulum said of the senator who started his business in the state in the early 90s.

The leader of the delegation and Senate Leader, Sen Yahaya Abdullahi, said the team was visiting the state to commiserate on the recent Boko Haram attacks that led to the loss of many lives.

He said the visit followed a motion by Sen Abba Kyari (Borno North), co-sponsored by Sen Ali Ndume (Borno South) and Sen Kashim Shettima (Borno Central).

He assured the National Assembly would do everything possible within its power to support the efforts of the Executive to end insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

The delegation includes the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, Sen Ali Ndume, Abba Kyari and Sen Sahabi Yao, the deputy minority leader.