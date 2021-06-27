From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum is concentrating more on infrastructural development as a child of necessity to prepare the ground for easy resettlement of displaced persons in the State, his Special Adviser (State Assembly Matters), Adamu Haruna told journalists in Kaduna at the weekend.

According to Haruna, the governor was building schools and hospitals to make the education and health facilities accessible by the displaced children and at the same time make them affordable for the parents and guardians as the case may be.

He noted that within his first two years in office as Borno State Governor, Professor Zulum has been prudent in ways and manners he dispenses available resources in the state and this has led to the execution of over 570 capital projects spread across the state.

“When he came on board there was no access to anywhere security-wise which was why he initially centred his priority around infrastructural development and of course, that does not mean he neglects other sectors.

“For example, schools are built to accommodate children that are internally displaced. Houses are built to accommodate those displaced adults.

“So, there is no way those children can have a better future without bringing education and health facilities close to them which was why Mr governor is intentionally and aggressively doing these.

“Let me add that, proper management of limited resources has helped him to deliver these deliverables. He has been prudent with the resources at his disposal because he puts the interest of the people first.

“Also he has initiated a lot of revenue generation resources and he is operating Treasury Single Account whereby all the revenue are going into a single account for accountability.

“It might interest you that he has generated billions as internally generated revenue (IGR) in two years despite the security challenges the state is faced with.

“I think if the government of Borno State can generate billions as IGR, we can all imagine how aggressive he is in trying to get revenue to deliver his work which is commendable”, he added.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.