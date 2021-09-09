From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government and the United Kingdom, have trained nearly 200,000 out of school children and youth in Borno and Yobe States.

The activity, according to the United States, improved literacy, numeracy, and social emotional skills of the nearly 200,000 out of school children in formal and non-formal settings, with more than half of the numbers, girls.

Present at the closing ceremony of the Addressing Education in Northeast Nigeria (AENN) event held in Abuja yesterday were USAID Mission Director, Dr. Anne Patterson, Nigerian education officials and officials of the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The three-year United States and United Kingdom government-funded activity, the United States disclosed, significantly increased safe and relevant educational opportunities for children and youth in crisis environments in Nigeria.

The programme which was launched in 2018, assisted the Government of Nigeria to create more certified and safe educational environments for girls and boys in Borno and Yobe in collaboration with major local, federal, and international education establishments.

Speaking during the event, Patterson said: “It is promising to see that of those girls and boys who participated in the new instruction throughout Borno and Yobe, nine out of ten were able to later transition successfully back into mainstream education despite missing school time because of conflict.”

The USAID Mission Director further said: “A better educated Nigeria is a stronger, more prosperous, and ultimately resilient Nigeria.”

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, said in a statement that utilizing research conducted by USAID and its partners, the activity was designed to create a sense of safety for young people, and produced in local languages to increase children’s ability to learn and build resiliency from the surrounding conflict.

“The conflict-sensitive curricula were supplied in the Hausa and Kanuri languages in more than 900 accelerated education centres supported by AENN.

“Rebuilding the devastated school system also included addressing the gap left by the thousands of teachers who were forced to abandon their jobs in the Northeast. AENN provided conflict-sensitive training to more than 2,000 learning facilitators and another 600 school administrators who can continue to advance the learning opportunities in their respective communities.

“To further AENN’s success and sustainability, materials from the activity have now been adapted as part of the national Accelerated Basic Education Program curriculum package by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council and other partners in the region. As Nigeria accelerates the priority of education, the U.S. government will continue to support the government and people of Nigeria in their efforts to create equitable, safe, and quality learning opportunities for future generations.

“AENN was implemented by FHI360 in consortium with Save the Children International and Via Mobile, as well as in close collaboration with the government of Borno and Yobe and community-based organizations,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said.

