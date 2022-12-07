From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor Babagana Zulum has admitted he erred in the choice of some candidates fielded by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the November 2020 local government election in the state.

Zulum admitted this Wednesday while presenting the 2023 appropriation and finance bill to the Borno State House of Assembly in Maiduguri.

“We have learnt our lessons in the last local government election. We are all humans; we did right in some areas but we also made mistakes in some cases,” he said.

The governor had announced plans to conduct another council poll next when he recalled the fallout of the previous exercise in his party.

He promised not to impose candidates in future elections. candidates. “This time around, we will allow people to choose their candidates for chairmen and councillors, themselves. We will not impose anyone,” he assured.

The choice of candidates for the November 2020 local government election triggered an internal crisis in APC in some local governments as some party members alleged imposition of candidates.