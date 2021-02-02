From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has sacked the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Salihu Kwayabura.

The announcement of the commissioner’s sack was given in a statement by the media adviser to the governor, Isa Gusau.

Gusau in the statement said the governor relieved Dr Kwayabura of his position as ‘part of necessary measures to reposition ‘the state ministry of health.

‘Governor Zulum expresses gratitude to Dr Salihu Kwayabura for his immense contributions to the development of Borno’s public health sector in nearly two years of the current administration, and the years he had served under the previous administration,’ he said in the statement.

He said the governor has directed his Chief of Staff, Isa Hussani Marte, a professor of pharmacology, to take over the supervision of the ministry of health until the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

He did not give further details on the circumstances that led to the sack of the commissioner.