From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

A 500 housing units for families displaced by Boko Haram in some communities in the central part of Borno will soon be commissioned and handed over to the beneficiaries.

Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resetlement (RRR), Engr Mustapha Gubio told Daily Sun on Wednesday during an inspection of progress of works on the housing units at Auno, a small community along Maiduguri-Damaturu, some 24 kilometres to the stage capital.

“Construction of this 500 housing units is completed. We will soon invite the goveneor to commission them so that we can hand them over to the IDPs who are beneficiaries,” Gubio disposed after the inspection.

He said the houses were built to accommodate IDPs from communities around Auno who were displaced from their homes and villages by Boko Haram.

“Even before insurgenlcy, there have been problem of housing deficit in most communities and govrnment was trying to close this gap,” he explained.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to take proper care of the structure. He said the government has expended a lot of money to provide the facility to the people. He also said security arrangement has already been provided Permanent secretary of the ministry said the inspection was to access the progress of works and understand the challenges of workers at the sitr.

The permanent secretary, Engr Abba Yusuf said the houses were designed and built in conformity to the cultures d lifeog the people. Each units of the houses contained two apartments separated by fence. Each of the kids apartment has two and some three rooms with toilet built outside of the rooms. The housing units also has boreholes to provide water while supply of electricity is going on.

The permanent secretary said each of the families would be allocated the apartment based on the family size.