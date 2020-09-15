Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A Borno revered monarch and first class traditional ruler, Emir of Biu, Alhaji Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu is dead.

Aged 80, Alhaji Aliyu became the Emir of Biu in Biu Emirate, political headquarters of the southern part of Borno, in 1989. Before then, he has been the District Head of Biu town since 1976.

He was known as a very quite person, hardly comment on national or local issue. He was a rally point for the Babru -Bura and other ethnic groups in the state.

Family sources said he passed away on Monday evening and will be buried on Tuesday in Biu town.

Biu, third largest town in Borno has a population of 176, 072, according to 2006 census.