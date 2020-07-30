Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum surprisingly returned to a town in the northern part of the state ravaged by Boko Haram few hours after surviving attack on a major road in the area.

Zulum’s convoy was attacked by Boko Haram along Baga road on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said the insurgents opened fire along the road forcing the governor’s convoy to a halt. Security details including military and police personnel, Civilian JTF and hunters on the convoy however engaged the insurgents for some minutes.

“The terrorists were subsequently cleared from the road. The governor survived the ambush and passed unhurt,” a senior government official told The Sun in Maiduguri.

Zulum however returned to Monguno, a town recently attacked by Boko Haram, to distribute aids to the people severally devastated by terror attacks. He left Maiduguri on Monday to access security situation and distribute foods to displaced persons in some towns around the Lake Chad shores ahead of Eid Kabir celebration. The area has been wirhout telecommunication facilities for over seven years following incessant Boko Haram attacks.

He is yet to return from the area and also has not reacted to the incident.