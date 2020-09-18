Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Dozens of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri,Borno State capital said they experienced drop in malaria cases in their camps following the use of preventive drugs given to them by the state government and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The IDPs who mostly live in make-shift shelter and unprotected from mosquitoes’ bite, said the frequency of their visit to the hospitals and health centres have substantially reduced after taken the malaria Chemopreventive drugs given by WHO during the third round seasonal anti-malaria campaigns in Maiduguri.

“We thank Allah (God), the malaria cases have reduced here especially among the children. We thank government and WHO,” Bulama Musa, a community leader at the AK Amin IDPs’ camp Old Maiduguri told newsmen on Friday.

Bulama urged WHO to sustain the malaria chemo-prevention cqmpaigns. He said the efforts would help displaced persons as they do not have the fund to purchase drugs for treatment of malaria especially as the rainy season reaches its peak.