From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Prominent traditonal ruler in Borno, Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Muhammad ibn Masta II is dead.

Shehu Masta, a First Class traditional ruler of the Dikwa Emirate, died at the age of 75.



Borno State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Babakura Abba Jatto confirmed the incident in a statement. He said the king died in Abuja yesterday.

“His Royal Highness, the Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Muhammad ibn Masta El-Kanemi II has answered the call of Almighty Allah in the early hour’s of today (yesterday),” he disclosed.

Born in 1946, he served as a commissioner during the administration of the first elected governor of the state, Gov Mohammed Goni, between 1979 and 1983. He was appointed the Shehu of Dikwa in 2008.

The commissioner disclosed that Governor Babagana Zulum cut short his official engagements in the southern part of the state “in honour of the departed soul.

Meanwhile, the Borno Elders Forum has commiserated with the state governor, family of the late king, Shehu of Borno and Dikwa Emirate.