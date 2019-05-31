EFL Championship outfit, Middlesbrough has confirmed the departure of Nigeria’s skipper, John Obi Mikel, following the conclusion of the 2018-2019 season, according to their official website,

Boro published its released list yesterday and the Chelsea legend is among four players moving onto new pastures this summer, the others being Stewart Downing, Dimi Konstantopoulos and Andy Lonergan.

Mikel is out of contract and the Riverside Stadium outfit had not offered him a new deal to stay on at the club.

The central midfielder penned a short-term contract with Middlesbrough in the January transfer window, after terminating his contract with Tianjin Teda.

He made 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal on the final day of the regular season against Rotherham United.

Mikel wore the captain’s armband in the last six matches in the championship and they enjoyed a good run of results, taking 15 points from a possible 18, but failed to qualify for the playoffs.