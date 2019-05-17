Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, yesterday, called on the Ijaw nation, particularly youths, to focus on intellectual approach in the struggle for justice, egalitarian society and resource control.

Represented by his deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd), Governor Dickson made the call at this year’s Isaac Boro Day anniversary/wreath laying ceremony in Yenagoa.

Governor Dickson’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying the Boro Day anniversary was not only a day of celebration but also a time for sober reflection and commitment to worthy causes that would impact mankind. He urged the youths to imbibe the virtues of discipline, respect, perseverance and hard work, noting that success is not achieved overnight.

The governor noted that his administration had provided the enabling environment for self-development through the establishment of tertiary institutions and provision of scholarships.

“We should all take responsibility to render service in every area we find ourselves. Adaka Boro paid the supreme price because of us despite his very bright future. Today, we have Boro Day as a rallying point to motivate ourselves. What we have done to immortalise Adaka Boro, including the building of the Heroes Park, are lasting legacies of this administration.

“We should start using our brains to compete. Governor Dickson has created various opportunities to empower the youths. Discipline is required on the part of the youths.

“They should have the capacity to endure because good things do not just happen overnight. They should learn to listen and respect their elders and constituted authority,” he said.

In his remarks, the late revolutionary’s brother, Elder David Boro, thanked Governor Dickson, his administration and the entire Ijaw nation for keeping the memory of Boro alive over the years.