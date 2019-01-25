Middlesbrough have signed former Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel on a short-term deal in an effort to help them gain promotion to the Premier League.

Mikel, 31, arrives at the Riverside Stadium as a free agent after aleaving China’s Tianjin Teda at the end of the Chinese Super League season in November.

He rose to prominence during an 11-year stint with Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League in 2012.

He also won the African Nations Cup in 2013 playing for Nigeria in an international career that has spanned 12 years and 85 appearances including two World Cups.

“I’m pleased to get him in. He is a man with a lot of experience and quality,” Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis said.

“He has a winning mentality and he wants to be here to be a part of what we are looking to achieve.”

Mikel becomes Pulis’ second signing of the January window, following the arrival of Rajiv van La Parra on loan from Huddersfield Town.

Middlesbrough, who are bidding to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2016-17, are currently fifth in the Championship table.