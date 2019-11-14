Chinenye Anuforo

The Deputy Senate Leader of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and fellow of the Geo information society of Nigeria, Professor Ajayi Boroffice, has called on stakeholders and relevant professional bodies to come together and map out strategies on the effective utilisation of geospatial technologies as a tool for sustainable development in Nigeria and Africa at large.

He made the call in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 2019 GEOSON annual conference organised by the Geo-information society of Nigeria with the theme: Smart Spartial Solutions for sustainable development in Africa.

Boroffice reiterated the commitment of the Buhari administration in moving Nigeria to the next level, particularly through good governance and building of infrastructure.

He said efforts are also being intensified on the diversification of the economy through the consistent search and identification of other mineral resources or ventures that can assist in the actualisation of this noble objective.

While commending the current leadership of the Geo-information Society of Nigeria for its commitment and inspiring record of achievements, Boroffice explained that, the adoption of smart spatial solution will go a long way to assist in the developmental drive of the country.

The National President of the Geo-information society of Nigeria, Dr Matthew Adepoju, in his opening remarks identified Geospatial information as the bedrock and major tool for radical transformation in any society.

He appealed to practitioners especially those in the field of geo-spatial technology to work in synergy for the spatial data infrastructure for Nigeria.

Adepoju promised that under his leadership the Geo-information society of Nigeria will continue to work on the need to have a regulatory framework for Nigeria as well as making the geo-information policy an act of parliament.

The acting Director General of National Space Research and Development Agency, Mr Jonathan Angulu, who emphasised the need for partnership with GEOSON by other relevant organizations said the Space Agency was established to provide a fulcrum for scientific research using remote sensing data in the country.

He said NASRDA will continue to play its strategic role in the area of data provision and called on members of the association as well as research institutes and Universities to engage in quality research work in collaboration with the Space Agency to enhance industrialisation and socio-economic development of the country.

Angulu also explained that the newly established National Space Institute by the Agency will assist in providing the required platform for the study and advancement of geospatial information technology in Nigeria.

Also, the Rector of the Federal school of Survey, Oyo, Dr Olayinka Dupe, pledged the readiness of the institution to partner GEOSON in view of its strategic role in the area of sustainable development on the African continent.