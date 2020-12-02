Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of last Saturday local government election.

Chairman of the commission, Abdul Usman, said APC won all the chairmanship and counselorship seats in the 27 local governments in the state.

“By the virtue of sections 10 and 34 of the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2002 (as amended). I, the chairman of BOSIEC being the chief returning officer, wish to declared successful candidates at the just concluded council election from the 27 local governments in the state,” he said.

A total of 18 APC chairmanship candidates were returned unopposed as other political parties did not field in contestants.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Zanna Gadama, has described the election as a charade.

“There was no election, what took place was appointment not election,” he alleged in his reaction to the election.