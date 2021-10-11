Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, will be the chairman of The Sun Awards 2020.

The Sun Awards 2020 holds on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In accepting the invitation to chair the awards ceremony, Mustapha said it would be a delight to be part of an event honouring Nigerians who have done well in different fields of human endeavours.

Twenty-four distinguished Nigerians would be honoured at The Sun Awards 2020 for their outstanding achievements last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic

Those to be honoured with various awards are: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Man of the Year); Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Political Icon); and Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State (Sports Personality).

Other awardees are Chief (Mrs.) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, First Lady, Ondo State (Most Supportive First Lady); Allen Onyema, chairman, Air Peace and Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Exceptional Philanthropist); Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency; Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General, National Yours Service Corps (NYSC) and Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji (Public Service); Engr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, chairman, SLOT Systems Limited and Dr. ABC Orjiako, chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Company Ltd (Entrepreneur of the Year); Alhaji Mustapha Ado, chairman, Ammasco International Ltd and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, chairman, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited (Industrialist of the Year).

Also to be honoured are Kanayo O. Kanayo, star actor and producer (Nollywood Icon); Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), chairman, Cubana Group (Hospitality Icon); Mr. Moses Ekpo, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Olabode George, Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Amb. Babagana Kingibe, former SGF (Lifetime Achievement); Chief Frank Okafor, chairman of Marco Polo Group Limited and Prince Chris Igwe, chairman, Mainland Oil Limited (Investor of the Year).

