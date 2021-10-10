By Cosmas Omegoh

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the newly launched Boss Radio 98.9FM, Owerri, Imo State, Evangelist Michael Ikoku, has assured its teeming listeners of an interrupted service through the innovative application brought into its operation.

Ikoku, who also unveiled his luxury Havana Cinema months ago, maintained that “BossRadio 98.9fm towered above others in terms of music offer as well as highest quality sound.

“We wish to inform the public that in response to the numerous requests from our listeners within and outside the coverage area, especially Nigerians in the Diaspora, and also having deemed it important to take the necessary steps towards ensuring that we deliver quality broadcast, music and entertainment to our listeners, we have launched an App which enables listeners from any part of the world to connect with us,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .