Flying Eagles head coach, Lasan Bosso says his team’s immediate objective at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations will be to qualify for the World Cup.

Nigeria’s team, the Flying Eagles, are in group A of the AFCON and will battle host Nation, Egypt as well as Senegal and Mozambique for a place in the quarter-finals.

All four semi-finalists at the tournament will qualify automatically for the World Cup, which will be held next year in Indonesia.

“Our priority is to qualify for the World Cup and eventually if we do, win the tournament,” Bosso said.

“I know the calibre of players we have already and I believe they can do it.”

The 12-team U20 AFCON tournament kicks off in February across three Cities in Egypt.