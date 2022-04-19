Head Coach of Nigeria’s U20 Boys (Flying Eagles), Ladan Bosso, has called up a total of 40 players for next month’s WAFU B U20 Championship taking place in Niamey, capital of Niger Republic.

The list has four goalkeepers, 12 midfielders, 17 midfielders and seven forwards.

Invited players were advised to arrive at the Blue Spring Hotel, opposite the Ministry of Justice (Maitama), Abuja yesterday with their international passports, according to Team Secretary, Aliyu Lawal Ibrahim.

Seven –time African champions, the Flying Eagles will play in Group B of the WAFU B Championship alongside Ghana and Burkina Faso, with the tournament scheduled for 7th – 20th May in Niamey. Hosts Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Benin Republic will contend in Group A.