The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), yesterday, dissolved its Board of Trustees (BoT), ahead of the May 31 national convention.

The dissolved BoT had Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano as chairman. It also had Victor Umeh and widow of former leader of the party, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, as members.

National Secretary of APGA, Labaran Maku, who read out the resolution, said the decision was reached during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Awka, following the expiration of the four year term of the Board.

Daily Sun gathered that new BoT members were to be nominated ahead of its national convention for ratification.