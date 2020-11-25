Board of Trustees (BoT) has reiterated its commitment to resolve the crisis rocking Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) in the last two years.

Speaking during a general meeting of the Western Zone of the association in Lagos last week, Chairman of the BoT, Taiwo Mustapha, said he was committed to finding a lasting solution to the lingering crisis in the association in order to reposition it into a more formidable group in the maritime industry.

According to him, for the past two years, ANLCA has been enmeshed in leadership crisis that has affected the growth of the association. He expressed the hope that the crisis rocking the association would be resolved before the end of the year.

Mustapha said the crisis in ANLCA has made the association lose its respect in the industry and prevented it from getting the needed attention from the government, especially as it concerns operational challenges affecting members.

He said: “It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in this situation. ANLCA had always been one big family and it has always been good for us but somehow we found ourselves in this situation.

“Even in the same household, sometimes there is quarrel but what is more important is settling the quarrel and moving forward. I am personally interested in resolving this crisis and I have made up my mind that irrespective of whatever name anybody calls me, we are going to resolve this crisis.

“Those who don’t want it resolved, we will find a way to do it at the end of the day, they will come back to say they are sorry. This crisis has caused us a lot and we have lost our respect in the industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former National President, ANLCA, Ernest Elochukwu, has attributed the crisis in the association to lack of leadership.

“We are not happy that the association’s image has plummeted and we are eager to do anything that will make peace return. What we are asking for all is for NECOM to behave appropriately and be able to show the same good fate for us to solve the problem,” he said.