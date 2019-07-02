Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has condemned in strong terms the disruption of the national convention of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) by hoodlums in Yenagoa during the counting of votes.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson who described as unfortunate the “brazen acts of the hoodlums” called on the police authorities and other security agencies to investigate the incident and arrest those behind the “heinous act” with a view to prosecuting the culprits and their sponsors.

The government spokesman disclosed that the trio of Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, Francis Doukpola and Inatimi Spiff were coasting home to victory when the youths invaded the place, stressing that “it was clear that the motive of the dastardly attack was to prevent their inevitable victory and inauguration which only those opposed to them could have sponsored.”

“The Government of Bayelsa State condemned the unfortunate disruption of the National Convention of the Ijaw National Congress in Yenagoa on Saturday night. We call on the police and other security agencies to investigate this unfortunate incident and ensure the arrest of those behind it with a view to bringing them to book. It is quite sad that the electoral committee went ahead to conduct the election in the evening in spite of the advice that the election be postponed to the following day to prevent the process from being hijacked by criminal minded elements.”

Meanwhile elder statesman and former Minister of Police Affairs, Chief Brodrick Bozimo, has appealed for calm among all candidates and delegates.

Bozimo who is also a candidate for the post of president in press conference said patriotism prompt him to contest and he is not desperate to be president.

“As the eldest in the race, I had no intention of coming into this race but as things develop in this country, it is only the deaf that doesn’t know what is going on in this country.

“The insecurity in the country, the kidnapping in the country, the onslaught on our people and some part of this country – the middle belt – that is why we ended up coming into this race.

“So, as a father, the entire point am trying to make is that some of us are truly worried that this great nation – this vibrant nation, Ijaw nation – is been tried from left and centre.

“All of us must make sacrifice; I am prepared to make sacrifice for the good of the Ijaw nation; we don’t want to score a point; we are not in politics; we are Ijaw people who want development.”

Another presidential candidate, Professor Benjamin Okaba, in his reaction, said the INC aborted the election clearly to show that the agitation for state police is a bad idea.

Okaba, who blasted the police and other security agencies for allowing hoodlums free reign to hold delegates hostage for three hours, fingered officials of the Bayelsa State for being allegedly behind the abortion of the election.