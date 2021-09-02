Ambassador of Botswana to Nigeria, Pule Mphothwe, has described the death of Martin Martin Mabutho, chief customer officer of MultiChoice Nigeria as a huge loss to Botswana and the African continent.

Mabutho, aged 47, died on August 23 in South Africa after a brief illness.

In a personally signed condolence letter, Mphothwe said Mabutho was a man with an abundance of passion, professionalism, wisdom, love for friends as well as for family.

Mphothwe said Mabutho, who hailed from Botswana, was the giant baobab tree around whom the citizens of the country resident in Nigeria gathered in good and difficult times.

Mabutho joined MultiChoice Botswana as a customer service supervisor in 1999, rising to the position of brand manager, M-net, in 2003. He led the Marketing and Sales effort for DStv Mobile in sub-Saharan Africa before his appointment as MultiChoice Nigeria’s general manager, Sales and Marketing, in 2013.

He is survived by aged parents, his wife, Thato, and four children.

