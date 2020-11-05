Botswana has issued private charter flights protocols, following a decision to allow international travelers into the country through chartered flights.

The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism on Wednesday said that upon arrival all tourists would be treated as a cohort and stay in their lodging facility for quarantine.

“All tourist and handling staff shall be swabbed for COVID-19 on the fifth to seventh day of their stay in Botswana,’’ said Onalenna Mokgachane, spokesperson for the ministry.

She said payment for COVID-19 testing for the tourists would be borne by the tour organisers, as part of the tourism package.

The protocols further highlight that once a tourist tests negative, the tourist shall be free to move around the country subject to local health protocols and applicable laws.

Mokgachane said the tourists with negative results would be allowed to conduct expeditions during their stay, as long as they do not separate.

The private charter protocols also include pre-travel requirements such as having a negative COVID-19 test and travel insurance covering COVID-19 disruptions.

It states that only tourists booked for a minimum of seven days will be allowed into the country and must meet visa requirements before departure.

In October, Botswana announced that the country is ready to receive private charter flights into the country’s resort towns starting from November. (Xinhua/NAN)