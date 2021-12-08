From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has stated that boundaries are not meant to divide the people but are rather for administrative convenience.

The Governor stated this at the end of the Benue/ Nasarawa interstate boundary meeting held at the Banquet hall of the Government House in Makurdi.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, Ortom commended the Technical Committee and urged the stakeholders to accord the boundary definition process a priority attention

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa, Dr. Emmanuel A. Akabe also commended the Technical Committee and noted that the meeting provided an opportunity to make history by ensuring that the boundary is defined.

He expressed delight over the adoption of the 1916,1919 and 1924 delimitation instrument and called on everyone to cooperate wth the National Boundary Commission to achieve this very important task.

On his part, Director-General, National Boundary Commission commended the two States for their resolve to cooperate in the determination and demarcation of their common boundary.

The DG who assured that the Technical Committee had promised to carry out the fieldwork as soon as possible in the first quarter of next year 2022 called on the border communities to cooperate appropriately.

Earlier, the Surveyor General of the Federaton presented the Report of the Technical Committee of Experts in which the presentation the committee identified two sectors of the boundary with challenges and made recommendations as appropriate and his Benue and Nasarawa States counterparts corroborated the presentation.

The stakeholders discussed the positions of both States as well as the recommendations of the Technical Committee of experts exhaustively.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .