Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Dr Christian Madubuko, has expressed disappointment over the level of corrupt practices being displayed by security personnel manning the state’s boundaries.

He said such compromising behaviors had exposed the borders to health and security risks, as unwanted elements, including corpses, gained access to the state.

Speaking to reporters after an unscheduled visit to Isseke and Amorka borders in Ihiala LGA, Madubuko wondered why persons saddled with responsibilities of safeguarding lives and property of the citizens would jettison their duties for selfish gains. He described those involved in extorting money from motorists to allow them access into the state as being worse than Coronavirus.

“We were at Isekke and Amoka borders, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state. What we saw was not encouraging at all.