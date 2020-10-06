Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police command has recovered a decomposing body of a 53-year-old man who was recently declared missing during a boundary clash between Ezeke Amasiri community and their Amata Akpoha neigbours all in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Loveth Odah, who made the announcement in a statement Sunday night, gave the victim’s name as Mr. Joseph Isu Odah explained that the victim’s body was found inside the Amasiri river, stuffed in a cellophane bag with a heavy stone hung around his neck. She disclosed that the victim’s body was discovered on October 1, by a search party organized by the Afikpo North Divisional Police Officer, adding that the corpse had been deposited at the Mater Misericordiae Hospital Mortuary Afikpo for autopsy and preservation.

Odah said ‘’you would recall that on September 28, 2020 one Joseph Isu ,53 ,was declared missing by the family after the attack on Amata Akpoha people at the farmland by suspected Ezeke Amasiri Community over land/quarry ownership where about three (3) persons were also reported injured and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

‘’The search party organized by the Afikpo north Divisional Police Officer (DPO) has on October 1 recovered the body of the said Mr. Joseph packaged in a cellophane bag with heavy stone hanged round his neck, with gunshot injury on his right leg and his stomach cut wide open. The corpse has been deposited at Mater Misericordiae Hospital Mortuary for preservation and Autopsy.”

The Commissioner of Police, Philip Sule Maku described the incident as barbaric and commiserated with the deceased family and the people of Amata Akpoha community.