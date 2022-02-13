From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Saturday called on communities embroiled in boundary dispute, leading to loss of lives and property to embrace peace to pave way for meaningful development.

Okowa made the call at the funeral of late Professor Abednego Ekoko at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Uzere, in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

He said that no land was worth the life of any individual and urged Isoko people to embrace peace in honour of late Ekoko who was an accomplished boundary scholar.

According to him, “all Isoko people can be united if you hold on to God and extend love and friendship among yourselves.”

Okowa urged the leadership of Isoko Development Union and the Christian community to organise a collective prayer to rededicate Isokoland to God.