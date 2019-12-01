It was fun and excitement recently when Lagos based record label, Bovibes Entertainment signed up five acts at its corporate headquarters, located in Badore, Ajah, Lagos at an event which was graced by movers and shakers in the entertainment industry.

Speaking, the president of the label, Ibe Boko said: “Today, Bovibes is making history as it keeps its promise of transforming the entertainment landscape in Nigeria. Today we are signing five acts. The are XL Papi and British Pastors. We are also signing management deals with Miss Eyimba Universe, Comfort Anyaudo, Miss Eyimba Creative and Miss Eyimba Charity. They all emerged at the beauty pageant which was organized to mark the 28th anniversary of Abia State.

“Today we are also presenting XI Papi with a brand new car. Bovibes Entertainment is investing massively in entertainment because we are driven by passion to building resilient brands. We strongly believe in XL Papi.”

Corroborating his statement, the president, Bovibes Entertainment, Nina Henchard said: “We are doing this because we believe in young people. They are super talented and can move the nation forward. We believe in investing in young people. The Bovibes Group is all about arts and entertainment.”

Receiving his car keys, XL Papi broke down in tears of joy as he said: “I am overwhelmed with joy. I feel so excited. This is a new beginning. God has been awesome! I have been singing for years but professionally, I started singing five years ago. There is a birthday for every hustler and today as you can see, I just got an alert! My thanks goes to the CEO of Bovibes Entertainment for this gift.”