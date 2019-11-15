On November 1, all roads led to Bovides Entertainment located in Badore, Ajah, Lagos, as the record label unveiled its artistes amidst fanfare.

Addressing guests at the event, Peterson Agu, VP/Director, Operations, Bovides Entertainment, said: “Signing up the artistes is in line with the vision and commitment of our CEO, Ibe Boko, to empower Nigerian youths through entertainment. Today, XL Papi, British Pastors, Comfort Anyaudo and Miss Eyimba Universe joined the Bovibes Entertainemt family.”

Speaking after the unveiling, XL Papi (Benjamin Igbei Kalu), who described his sound as Afro fusion and who was also presented with a brand new car, said: “I feel so excited and overwhelmed. This is a new beginning for my career. God has been awesome! I am grateful to the management and boss of Bovides Entertainment, Ibe Boko for this car gift. I want to use this opportunity to invite my fans to my event which holds on Friday, November 8 where I will be unveiling my latest single, Akachukwu.”

On her part, Mrs. Nina Henchard, president, Bovibes Group, stated: “We are here for the celebration of individuals that have been with Bovides Entertainment for years. We are doing this because we believe in empowering young people, we believe the youths are talented, they are the drivers of change and they make a difference in Nigeria.”