From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, will on Saturday honour the Ebola heroine and physicians, late Stella Adadevoh, with a Doctor of Science in Public Health.

The award was part of activities marking the 16th convocation ceremony of the university.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, disclosed this during a press conference heralding the convocation ceremony at the university campus. He said the heroine deserves to be honoured for saving lives of many Nigerians by preventing Mr Sawyer, an American-Liberian lawyer, who collapsed upon arrival at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos in late July, 2014. The VC said the woman surrendered her life for the ‘greater public good,’ saying Nigeria needs to celebrate her to encourage others who are willing to protect the country. Also, a former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, will deliver lecture on ‘The Nation and University System’ at the 16th convocation ceremony.

Prof. Ogunwole who disclosed that about 60 students are graduating with first class position out of 1,014, boasted that the university has produced students that are making waves all over the world.

He lamented lack of funding in private universities, adding “despite this limiting factor, we are still able to compete favourably with public universities with all the support from their federal and state governments.”

Speaking on the quality of students produced by the university, Prof Ogunwole said the institution’s entrepreneurship is targeted at what can influence the world.

The VC also boasted of advancement in agricultural production, saying “the university can boast of a modern paddock, a modern poultry house that can accommodate 5,000 laying birds.”