Bowen University of the Nigerian Baptist Convention radically challenged the status-quo recently when it formally launched its specialized Innovation and Entrepreneurship Revolution Hub, at a week-long embracive and activity-packed programme on its campus.

Whereas the robust package included other activities, the icing on the cake was the executive session on April 10, 2019, which involved intensive practical expositions of secrets to creating and nurturing a very successful start-up business, by reputable technopreneurs and entrepreneurs who have left indelible marks on the industry and unveiling of a high-end Campus Security Solution developed by Bowen students.

The vice-chancellor, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, through the deputy vice-chancellor, Professor John Akande, reiterated that Bowen University has completely re-engineered the students’ learning and empowerment from mere academic excellence to a more holistic bundle which includes academic excellence and practical entrepreneurship and innovation skills acquisition.

He said Bowen University products are now better positioned through the integrated entrepreneurship scheme to not be mere job-seekers on graduation but wealth creators.

Major highlights of the day included the unveiling of the e-Security Campus Solution, developed by Bowen students under New Horizons mentorship. Speaking on the utility of the e-security solution, one of the team members, Akinluwa Mercy, a 200-level student of medicine and surgery, said the solution has the capacity to tackle campus security and other related challenges in the school environs.