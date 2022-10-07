From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Professor of Environmental Microbiology from Bowen University, Osun State, Olatunde Dahunsi has emerged the first Nigerian Scientist to win the Harvard Radicliffe Fellowship in 2022/2023 cohort of 50 fellows.

According to a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo, on Friday, by the spokesperson of the university, Toba Adaramola, the university Don is one of the three Africans selected as Fellows into the 2022/2023 cohort.

In 2011/2012, Chimamanda Adichie won the Fellowship in Fiction and Poetry, Ifeoma Fafunwa won the Fellowship in 2017/2018 in Performing Arts and Chidi

Ugwu won in 2020/2021 in Anthropology.

The statement stated that Prof Dahunsi will conduct research in renewable and sustainable energy generation, waste management and sustainable agriculture.

“He will as well work on a book that addresses the problems of waste management in developing nations by focusing on the development of a sustainable method of waste collection sorting and storage that contributes not only to solid waste management but also to the establishment of biorefineries that generate biofuel and biochemical products.”

The Vice Chancellor of Bowen University, Professor Joshua Ogunwole urged Professor Dahunsi not to rest on his oars and to use this opportunity to look into how to solve various problems in Nigeria and the world at large.

“The Radecliffe Institute for Advanced study at Havard University is one of the world’s leading centres for interdisciplinary research and exploration.

“The Institute provides invaluable support to scholars and students pursuing path-breaking research and creative projects. So far, about one thousand one hundred and ninety-five fellows have been awarded worldwide with only four from Nigeria,” the statement added.