Edo Queens will today face Lafia-based Nasarawa Amazons FC in one of the semifinal matches of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT).

The annual tournament, in its second edition, is taking place in Benin City between September 7, 2022 and September 17, 2022.

The semifinal match between Edo Queens and Nasarawa Queens FC is scheduled to take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, by 1pm.

The second semifinal match will be played on the same day between FC Robo and Delta Queens by 4pm prompt at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Edo Queens sailed through to the semifinals of the competition after crushing their opponent, Heartland FC of Owerri with a 4-0 score line.

They are battling a compact and well-organised Nasarawa Queens side that has continued to show tact and superiority all through the competition. They dueled another strong Naija Ratels, beating them 3-2 to secure a spot in the semifinals.

FC Robo Queens comfortably qualified for the semifinals after hitting six goals past their rival, Confluence Queens and will be facing a promising Delta Queens, who thrashed their rival, Royal Queens 2-1 to secure the semifinals spot.

The tournament, which is Nigeria’s only pre-season women football championship, is a brainchild of the Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki. The tournament is themed “Say No to Drugs”, aimed at raising awareness on the adverse effects of drug abuse among youths.