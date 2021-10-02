As the maiden edition of Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament BOWFT, enters the semifinal stage, the coach Mathew Wemimo- led host team Edo Queens FC will tomorrow evening at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City engage the current league NWFL champions Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt in a semifinal cracker.
To reach the Semifinal stage the Godwin Obaseki girls defeated the newly promoted NWFL side Naija Ratels FC of Abuja 2-0 in the opening game of the competition, went on to trashed Rolly Angels FC 4-0 in the second group match and also whitewashed the girls from Imo State Heartland Queens of Owerri 5-0 with the prolific Striker Emenm Essien- scoring twice in the game.
Edo Queens recorded three straight win in their group games earning them 9 points from three matches by topping the group Group A.
