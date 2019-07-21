The 19th edition of Africa’s premier boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night 19 will, today, hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos. At stake are a cash prize of N1million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer at the event. The prize, which was instituted at GOtv Boxing Night 3, has ranged between N1million and N3million, and is added to the purse of the award the award winner.

Nine bouts are scheduled to hold at the event, with the major bout being the international challenge duel between West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde and Ghana’s Eden “Lion Heart” Biki. Also lined up for action are some of the biggest names on the Nigerian boxing circuit. African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, will take on Tope “Berinja” Agboola, while former ABU featherweight champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman, will face Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje. The second fight in division pairs Kazeem “The Light” Oliwo with Tope “TP Rock” Musa.

Also is action is WABU lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, who takes on Hammed “Ese Hammed” Ganiyu. Two light welterweight bouts are scheduled. They are Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla vs Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi and Akeem “Sugar Boy” Olayiwola vs Waheed “Showmax” Shogbanmu. The line-up also features two all-female bouts. The first, a bantamweight clash, pairs Rodiat Ibrahim with Roadiat Yusuf, while the other, a lightweight clash, pairs Abiodun Adedeji with Cynthia Ogunsemilore.

The best boxer at the event will be determined by top sports journalists, who will rank the performances and award scores for each boxers.