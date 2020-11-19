Boxers have expressed delight at the return of GOtv Boxing Night. The 21st edition of the event had been scheduled to hold on April 12, but was postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown subsequently imposed. The edition, which is now scheduled to hold on November 27 at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos, has filled many boxers with joy.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde, the West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, said he is thrilled to return to action after a seven-month break. Babatunde, who is billed to fight Jubril Olalekan in a challenge duel, said: “I can’t wait to fight again. I never stopped training even for one day, so I’m fully prepared for the fight.”

Former African Boxing Union (ABU) light welterweight champion, Olaide ‘Fijaborn’ Fijabi, who is making a ring return after two years, also said he is excited at the chance to fight again. Fijabi, who will fight Dennis Mbat, said he expects to make a triumphant ring return.

“I’m happy to be back. COVID-19 disrupted my programme, but I am grateful to God that the ban on sporting activities has been lifted. Mbat will fall in three rounds,” he said Fijabi.