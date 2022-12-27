From John Adams, Minna

Boxing Day accident has claimed the lives of eleven people along Mokwa-Makera road in Mokwa local communities area of Niger state when a trailer carrying cows collided with a 18 seater bus.

The accident which eye witnesses said occurred at about 2:00am left scores of other passengers critical injured and are currently receiving treatment at government health facilities in Mokwa.

According to eye witnesses the Kaduna bound Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FST 325 YE, had a head on collision with the Volvo Truck conveying cows with registration number EKY 869 XE at the Makera Junction in Mokwa.

The truck was said to have loaded the cows from Kudu market also in Mokwa local government and was heading towards Mokwa when the two vehicle collided.

Nine people were confirmed dead on the spot while two others who were rushed to the Mokwa General hospital died on Tuesday afternoon

The Niger state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Kumar Tsukwam confirmed the incident and attributing the the cause of the crash to over speeding.

He said that 22 people were involved in the accident which include 18 male, four female, and two children adding that 10 people were injured while 11 died which include seven male, two female, and two children.

Tsukwam said that the driver of the trailer was nowhere to be found and no one knows his whereabouts.

He stated that the crash victims were taken to General Hospital Mokwa for treatment while the corpses has been deposited at FMC Mortuary Bida.

He added that the rescue operation lasted for six hours, adding that properties of the victims which include nine phones, some money, two bags of filter pumps, 15 bags, and three wristwatches were among the items recovered during the accident.

The Sector Commander warned against overspeeding especially given the state of the roads across the state while calling on drivers to always take a rest and sleep whenever they are fatigued in other to safe the lives of innocent passengers they are carrying.