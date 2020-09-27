Boxing in Nigeria is set to receive a huge boost as Dcolossus, in conjunction with Options247 is set for an exhibition show to honour, Mr Shefiu on the occasion of his 47th year birthday today.

The event, which takes place at Options 247 Ikolaba, Ibadan, Oyo state, will see professional boxer Gbenga Oluokun Haglar, fight Shefy (CEO Options247) in a friendly bout.

Other amateur boxers are also billed to fight in the exhibition boxing show.

The CEO of Dcolossus boxing outfit, Mr Oshinmi Ezekiel said boxing in Nigeria has been hampered by lack of good facilities, poor motivation and bad business orientation, which his outfit has come to address. “Part of our objective is to ensure that boxing is made to attract elites, corporate bodies and individuals to see it from the business angle and ensure profitable, sustainable boxing events. This is one of the ways boxers and stakeholders can grow beyond boundaries.” He said the idea behind the event, is to give professional boxing a new face and the boxers a new lease of life.