A boxing enthusiast, Abdul Wahab Adekunle has rewarded the winner of World Boxing Federations (WBF) Super Featherweight belt, Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola with a jaguar car worth N6m noting that it is in fulfillment of a promise he made to the boxer.

The donor, while presenting the car said he could have given the boxing champion something more precious than a jaguar car if he could afford it, as nothing is too much to appreciate the wonderful feat he had achieved for Nigeria.

“Sports has become a big time money spinning venture globally, all over the world we can see the financial landmark all of them are bringing from Africa to Europe, but it seems we’re yet to come to terms with this fact but I believe we can easily get there if we keep encouraging them this way and hope they will keep getting better.

“I want to use this medium to advise the federal government to identify with sports as another income earner. It is unthinkable that the United Kingdom post a whooping one billion pounds as foreign exchange income from football alone, we can imagine if we develop and encourage our sports men and women by building facilities to enhance their preparation and see what we will get in return”, the founder and CEO of Hamex Group explained.

The President of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, who was present at the presentation ceremony thanked the donor that also supported the organization of the boxing event held at Ilaji Sports Resort with N10m in terms of logistics for his spirited gesture towards boxing.

“Boxing can only get better if we see spirited people like the CEO of Hamex and Engr. Sanusi of Ilaji Resort coming into this game, definitely this gesture will go a long way to motivate our other boxers that there is hope on the home front (Nigeria) and not until they travel abroad before they can make headway in sports”, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo noted.