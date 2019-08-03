Until April at GOtv Boxing Night 18 in Ibadan, it seemed like the career of Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, had stalled. An almost one-year absence from the ring had made him recede from the boxing public consciousness.

On return against Ganiyu “Energy” Kolawole, an encounter that lasted all of three of the scheduled eight rounds, there were glimpses of Baby Face’s ability. There was also evidence of ring rustiness, marked by an absence of characteristic lustre.

It could not have been otherwise, given the lengthy of time he had been off the ring. His next fight at GOtv Boxing Night 19, on July 21, came with him being in a more expressive mood.

Facing crack Ghanaian boxer, Eden “Lion Heart” Biki, in a 10-round international challenge bout, WABU champion started slowly and grew into the fight against a high-calibre opponent.

Biki, at first, matched Baby Face punch for punch, but the WABU champion gained the upper hand-not by a distance, though.

While still not at his electrifying best, it was clear that the Ghanaian opponent was just hanging on.

As the fight approached dying rounds, the Ghanaian was tiring out.

Then, in the last round, three vicious left hooks, delivered in quick succession, sent Biki to the canvas and he became motionless.

He was quickly brought down from the ring and wheeled to the ambulance for evacuation to the hospital, where he regained consciousness.