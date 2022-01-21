From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has arrested Francis Chukwura, 38, from Umuiem, Onitsha North council area of Anambra State, for allegedly attempting to use a 14-year-old boy, Henry Ekwos, for money ritual.

Imo State police public relations officer, Mr. Michael Abattam, said the suspect, a former staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), residing at Ubomiri, in Mbaitoli council area of Imo State, had lured the victim, a neigbhour’s son, to his room to help him run an errand.

Abattam said, on entering the room, the boy discovered a grave-like pit and took to his heels, but the suspect ran after him and inflicted matchete cuts on him; the the boy screamed and attracted the attention of other neighbours in the compound, who came to his rescue.

The suspect was later arrested by the police and taken to the station for further interrogation, where he confessed that he committed the act out of frustration.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that his wife was aware that he dug the grave as a punishment to his landlord who gave him a quit notice. When his wife was arrested, she said she returned home the previous day and saw the grave.

“She said that when she inquired from his husband why he dug the grave, he told her that he was searching for some foreign currencies he buried there.

“The mother of three said she became suspicious and ran away with her children. She reported whan the police told her that her husband had been arrested.”

Meanwhile, the victim is presently at the intensive care unit of a reputable government hospital where he is responding to treatment.