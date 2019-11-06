Delta State Police Command ,has arrested a 15-year -old student for allegedly raping a 14-year- old girl in Asaba, the State capital.

Delta State police public relations officer ,DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya ,confirmed the arrest of the boy.

Sources said that the rape victim had left her class to urinate at the back of the class where she was accosted by three boys who allegedly raped her.

According to a police source , as the victim was being abused, she raised the alarm which attracted teachers and other students who rushed to scene.

When the sympathisers stormed the scene ,they held one of the boys and invited policemen from B Division who took the custody of the suspect.

The PPRO said : “Yes a suspect was arrested, but I don’t know if he is still with the police.”