From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 17 year old boy identified as Joshua (Surname withheld) has been confirmed dead in Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State after smoking a substance known as colorado.

Colarodo is said to be a dangerous substance commonly consumed by young individuals.

The boy, it was gathered often smoke the substance with his friends.

The 17 year old Joshua died on Sunday after puffing three times in order to feel high.

It was gathered that the boy broke down after taking the substance and could not be rescucitated inspite of attempts to rescue him.

He was said to have gone into coma for two days and didn’t wake up until he eventually gave up the ghost while being taking to the hospital by his mother.

Colorado is said to be a hard drug made from a synthetic plant and it is said to contain heavy metal that is not suitable for human consumption.