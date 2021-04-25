From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than seven persons were on Sunday killed by bandits in Birnin Gwari and Kachia local government area respectively of Kaduna State.

This was even as a 7-year old boy was killed, and corpse partially burnt in Igabi LGA of the State. The boy was said to have been lured by his killer over moves to collect a mobile phone from him.

However, the State Government has condemned in strongest terms the attack by armed bandits on a place of worship on Sunday morning in Manini village, Chikun local government area.

A statement by the Commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “In other reports received from security agencies, armed bandits invaded Bagoma village, Birnin Gwari LGA and killed six persons. One person was injured in the attack.

“Also reported was an attack by armed bandits at Amfu village in Kachia LGA, in which one Mrs Rahila Dauda was shot dead.

“Finally, the partially burnt corpse of a seven-year-old, Abubakar Sarki Musa was found in an uncompleted building in Hayin Danmani area, Rigasa, Igabi LGA.

“One Saddique Umar, an 18-year-old resident of the area, confessed to killing him, after luring the boy into the deserted building in a bid to steal a phone placed in his possession.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai roundly denounced the attack on the church in Chikun LGA as a shocking act of depraved persons far-removed from humanity.

“The Governor added that attacking innocent worshipers who were exercising their natural and lawful right to assemble in worship, represented the worst kind of evil.

“The Governor sent heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Haske Baptist Church.

“The Governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain in all the attacks. He also wished the injured victim a speedy recovery”.