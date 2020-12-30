By Job Osazuwa

He looks chubby. Not many people would even believe he has a health challenge. But all is not well with him.

John Adeleke Nnorom Kamsy suffers from caudal regression syndrome.

Caudal regression syndrome, as explained by health experts, is a disorder that impairs the development of the lower (caudal) half of the body. Affected areas, it was gathered, include the lower back and limbs, the genitourinary tract, and the gastrointestinal tract.

With the disorder, the bones of the lower spine (vertebrae) are frequently misshapen or missing, and the corresponding sections of the spinal cord are also irregular or missing.

Speaking with Daily Sun, Kamsy’s mother, Aderayo Adepoju, who hails from Ajase Ipo Local Government Area of Kwara State, said that her son’s situation was a pathetic one that requires a quick attention.

The trader said that she had spent every kobo she had made taking her son from one hospital to another in search of a permanent cure for his ailment. But she lamented that the situation has remained the same.

Said she: “In the beginning, I didn’t know that he was suffering from such a defect. Nothing showed that there was anything to worry about until when he was about four years old. It was then that I noticed that he still urinated and defecated on his body. Anytime I saw such a thing, I would even spank him, as I was still unaware that he was suffering from a health challenge.

“It continued till he grew and started going to school. His teacher called me from school one particular day, saying that he had defecated on his body despite the fact that he was wearing diapers. When I got to his school, it was a huge embarrassment. Having cleaned him up, I beat him out of anger.

“The owner of the school, who suspected that it might be a medical issue, advised me to take him to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), which I did. From that time; it has been from one diagnostic centre to another.”

In order to avoid being embarrassed in the public, the ten-year-old boy, who is from Isiala Mbano in Imo State still, still wears diapers about. His mother described the condition as a burden to Kamsy and other members of the family.

The distraught mother added: “I have two boys; he is my second son. It has not been easy for me, but I give God the glory. I buy diapers every two weeks, and that is something that I have been buying for ten years.

“His doctors said that he needs to go for surgery abroad that would cost about 8.5 million Naira.

“I am pleading with everyone, including Kwara and Imo state governments to save me and my son from this shame. Every contribution will go a long way in restoring my son’s health.”

Those wishing to assist the family could send financial assistance to the family through Derayo Nnorom’s bank account at Diamond Bank. The account number is 0039310432. The woman could be contacted on 08133776374.