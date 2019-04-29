Hollywood Reporter

The family of John Singleton announced on Monday that the acclaimed director would be removed from life support after he suffered a debilitating stroke.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off life support today. This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors,” the statement reads.

The 51-year-old creator of FX’s Snowfall made a name for himself in Hollywood with the Oscar-nominated Boyz n the Hood, which earned him mentions for both director and screenplay. He also helmed Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Four Brothers, the music video for Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time,” and episodes of Empire, Billions, 30 for 30 and American Crime Story.

Singleton had been on life support since he suffered the stroke April 17.

News of Singleton’s stroke shocked and saddened the film, TV and music world, with numerous stars sharing their emotions and hopes of a recovery via social media.

Singleton will be survived by his mother, Sheila Ward, his father, Danny Singleton, and his children, Justice, Maasai, Hadar, Cleopatra, Selenesol, Isis and Seven.

Details about memorial services will be provided at a later date, his rep said.