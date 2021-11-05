By Vivian Onyebukwa

Thursday, November 4, 2021 will remain indelible in the minds of many beauty enthusiasts. It was indeed a day to remember. The ambiance was gay. It exuded glamour and panache laced with glitz.

The atmosphere spelt funfair as invited guests, mostly celebrities, beauty experts, distributors and brand journalists, thronged the venue, no one was left in doubt as to the grand nature of the event.

Venue was Reserve Restaurant, Karimu kotun, Victoria Island, Lagos and the gathering was at the instance of commodity conglomerate, Bozac Continental Ltd which was unveiling Jackie Lureino Bent, popularly known as Jackie B, as the latest Brand Ambassador of “Fair and White” range of beauty product. Jackie Lureino Bent, who is Senator Grace Bent’s daughter, was also a housemate in the 2021 Big Brother Naija reality show.

It could be recalled that before Jackie, delectable Esther Agunbiade and Toke Makinwa had represented the brand as Ambassadors. Esther was the Brand Ambassador for the “Gold” range, while Makinwa represented the “So White & So Carrot” Ranges.

The Bozac group holds the sole franchise for “Fair and White” brand in Nigeria. A unisex international beauty brand, the “Fair and White” variants, are made in France for people of colour by Labo Derma France. It was indeed an “A” rated event because it again afforded the Bozac group the opportunity to celebrate natural African beauty.

On hand to ensure a successful outing were Bozac’s senior managers led by the son of the president of the group who is also a Director in the company, Kene Chibueze. Chibueze held fort for his father and he gave a good account of himself in that regard.

In his brief remark, he stressed that Bozac group has always promoted and will continue to promote African beauty.

He assured consumers and distributors of the beauty product that the brand, having been around in the past 25 years, will continue to maintain quality and excellence as well as beauty needs of African women.

It’s believe in African beauty, he disclosed, accounted for the reason Bozac opted for Jackie B, a ravishing African beauty, as the new face of a variant of the brand, “Fair and White Gold”, which was launched in 2014.

“Other products have tried to look like “Fair and White Gold”, but of course, if it is not “Fair and White”, it cannot be like “Fair and White”. Our brand is distinctive, it is on a class of its own”, Chibueze said.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fullpage Communications Ltd, Ingram Osigwe who also doubles as Media Adviser to Bozac, dazzled all with his superlative performance as compere for the event.

He equally assured the public that scintillating advert strategies that will take the brand to its desired target audiences are in the offing.

Jackie B came with Amadi Victor Obisike, owner of the Agency that handles her PR and her Personal Assistant, Chukwulobe Favour.

Looking queenly in her dress, Jackie B appended her signature to the endorsed deal amidst applause and clinging of glasses.

Bozac’s team at the signing ceremony included the group’s legal Adviser, Barrister Gabriel Airewele, Kene Chibueze, Director, Oluwatoyin Ogunbowale, Human Resources Consultant, Sunday Adekoya , Sales Manager,

Prince Emma Okon, and Assistant Sales Manager, Onyebuchi Oformata,

Others were Sales Representative, Ijeoma Ezenma, and Modupe Adebimpe Brand representative, and Olaitan Adegun, Warehouse Manager.

Evidently elated, Jackie B revealed that a day after she left the BB Naija House, many companies made endorsement offers to her but she opted for “Fair and White” because she considered it a legacy brand, a brand that sticks to what it represents.

Being of Northern Nigerian extraction, the new brand ambassador pledged to take Fair and White to the nooks and crannies of the region and help open the frontier of northern market for it.

Her mother, Senator Grace Bent, she said, was happy with her decision to endorse the brand.

At the event were also Mercy Ikoro, Deputy Business Manager, The Sun Publishing Ltd, Onyekachi Evelyn CEO, Switkaybedding, Mogbogu Chinyere, and Complete Bridals among other important dignitaries.

