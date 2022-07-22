The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has congratulated Mr Micheal Ohiani, over his confirmation by the Senate as substantive Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

A statement by Mrs Manji Yarling, Acting Head, Media and Publicity of ICRC, said Mr Alex Okoh, the Director-General of BPE, said this when he visited Ohiani in Abuja.

Yarling said that Okoh used the opportunity to seek better collaboration with the ICRC.

”On behalf of the management and members of staff of the BPE, I wish to congratulate you on your well-deserved confirmation as the substantive director-general of the ICRC.