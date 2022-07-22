The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has congratulated Mr Micheal Ohiani, over his confirmation by the Senate as substantive Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).
A statement by Mrs Manji Yarling, Acting Head, Media and Publicity of ICRC, said Mr Alex Okoh, the Director-General of BPE, said this when he visited Ohiani in Abuja.
Yarling said that Okoh used the opportunity to seek better collaboration with the ICRC.
”On behalf of the management and members of staff of the BPE, I wish to congratulate you on your well-deserved confirmation as the substantive director-general of the ICRC.
”The bureau has no doubt that your knowledge and wealth of experience in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) space will help to facilitate and bridge the huge infrastructure gap in the country.
”As a sister organisation, we therefore reassure you of the bureau’s commitment to a stronger and cordial relationship between both agencies.
”This is to boost economic development, and toward turning Nigeria to an investment destination for infrastructure development,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the senate on Wednesday, confirmed Ohiani’s appointment as the D-G of the ICRC.
Ohiani’s confirmation followed his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter to the senate, and his subsequent screening by the senate Committee on Works. (NAN)
