From Uche Usim, Abuja
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) are fine-tuning plans to develop cattle ranching and dairy processing factories in three states : Sokoto, Kano and Imo, under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.
To this end, the Director General of the BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, has assured the NCoS of its willingness to deploy its expertise till the projects are realised.
Also on the card are plans to develop agricultural farms in many other states across the federation; industrial entities and the correctional centres’ land swapping projects.
Okoh gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Comptroller General of the NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa, at the Service’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.
Okoh said: “BPE with more than 30 years experience in the reform and optimization of Federal Government’s assets through different strategies including concession, coupled with the additional responsibility that has been assigned to us in the PPP space through the Federal Government’s policy circular on the Administration of Concession in Nigeria, is ready to collaborate with the service actively by offering its technical expertise and experience to ensure the successful execution and completion of the concession process for the projects”.
He commended the commitment and efforts of the CG and his team towards repositioning the NCoS into a strong, reliable and transformative institution through some of the laudable initiatives and projects being implemented by his leadership.
According to him, the feedback from the Bureau team’s interfacing with the NCoS on the level of professionalism, commitment and desire of the NCoS’ PPP Unit towards ensuring that some of the potential projects of the service across the different sectors of the economy, are developed and optimised by attracting private sector investment through a robust and transparent PPP process, have been encouraging .
He noted that the recent opening of responses to the Request for Qualifications (RfQ) issued by the Service for some of its projects, is a testimony to NCoS readiness and commitment to unlock values and optimise the potentials of those assets. In his response, the Comptroller General, Haliru Nababa, represented by the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Operations (Non-Custodial Duties), Mohammed A. Tukur, Commended the Bureau for its support and guide for the success of its PPP projects which include relocation/infrastructural development, agricultural development and industrial projects.
This plan by the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) and
the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to establish
cattle ranching and dairy processing factories in three
States is just another ploy for National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), Rural Grazing Areas (Rugas), Water Resource Bill or Grazing Rroutes (GR)
et al.
The power-that-be wants to cajole,seduce,sucker or
rather trick other States to follow suit,so that it can
settle some alien Nilotic Cattle Driver Nomads from
all over West Africa and beyond in our various States.
States and individuals not the FG should be establishing some fucking cattle ranches and dairy
processing factories like it is done all over the world.
Why dont the BPE and NCoS establish some Cocoa,
Palm oil and Rubber Plantations all over the South,
which are even more economically viable and very ecologically friendly also than ranchings?
Cows pollute our environment with their daily production of tons of cow-dungs and trillions tons of
methane gas.
The above BPE and NCoS) plan to estbalish ranches
and dairy processing factories does indeed stink to
high heavens and must be rejected because it is a
part of a grand plan by the power-that-be to Fulanize
and Islamize our Qua(Kwa)Bantu fatherland.
It is indeed a Greek Gift ( aTrojan Horse).
“Yoruba Ronu!”
“Ndigbo Chenu Echiche!”
No to the status quo ante bellum!!
Down with Fulani Islamic hegemony!!!